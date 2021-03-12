Burney Co. Sells 22,792 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

