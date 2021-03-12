Burney Co. Sells 1,116 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.