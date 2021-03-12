Burney Co. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

