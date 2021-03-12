Burney Co. Buys 15,549 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.10% of Portland General Electric worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

