Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

