Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $78.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 90,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,353. Bumble has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

