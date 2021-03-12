Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.38

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 6855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
