Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.38

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 6855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.