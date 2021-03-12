BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $13.80 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $274.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

