BTIG Research Raises Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Price Target to $28.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

WRI opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

