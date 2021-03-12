BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 500 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after buying an additional 428,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after buying an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

GPC stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

