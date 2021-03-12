BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $55,615,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

