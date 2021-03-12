Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.75 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,821,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $3,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.