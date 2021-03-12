Brokers Set Expectations for SI-BONE, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23).

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,133,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $14,480,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 392,852 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

