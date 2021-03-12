Brokers Set Expectations for loanDepot, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LDI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE LDI opened at $19.95 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

