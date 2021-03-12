Brokers Offer Predictions for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

SFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

