Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

GOLD opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.