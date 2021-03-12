Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$3.68

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.64.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of TRQ traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$17.54. 194,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.64. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

