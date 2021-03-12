Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,391.25

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 336 shares of company stock valued at $486,057 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,561 ($20.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,441.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,291.80. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.44. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,566 ($20.46).

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.