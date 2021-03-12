Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,391.25

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($18.85).
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 336 shares of company stock valued at $486,057 over the last ninety days.
Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.