Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target at $167.60

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $117.59. 1,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

