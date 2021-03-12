Brokerages Set Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) PT at $2.56

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVR stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $867.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

