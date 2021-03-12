Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) PT at $12.96

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 331,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

