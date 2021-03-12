Brokerages Set Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $43.18

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 651,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,044,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,134,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.