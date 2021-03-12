Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $139.88

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.88.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

AZPN opened at $151.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,537,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

