Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $2,056.69

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,056.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,040.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,003.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,740.67. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.