Brokerages Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Price Target at $129.87

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.87.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,685,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.