Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report sales of $337.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.35 million and the highest is $343.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $306.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 260,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

