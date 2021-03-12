Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,788. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

