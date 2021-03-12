Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,788. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.