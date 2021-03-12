Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

NYSE:XM traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,033. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

