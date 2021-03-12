Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.29). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

PRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,265,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,308,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,709,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,162,000.

PRAX stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 68,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,978. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

