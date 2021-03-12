Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $115.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Natera posted sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $516.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.20 million to $526.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $659.44 million, with estimates ranging from $616.10 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,505 shares of company stock valued at $15,352,215. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,343,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,806,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.71. 941,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

