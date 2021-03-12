Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.70 million and the lowest is $116.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $124.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $502.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,544. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
