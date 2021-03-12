Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.70 million and the lowest is $116.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $124.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $502.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,544. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

