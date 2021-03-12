Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Groupon reported earnings per share of ($1.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $58.92. 895,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $16,718,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

