Brokerages Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $10.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $11.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $15.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braskem.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BAK stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

