Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.63. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

