Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.88). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

VYGR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 7,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

