Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

NYSE KO opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $219.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

