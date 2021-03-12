Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.59). Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunrun.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,461,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,012,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,920,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,390.35 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

