Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.67). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,152. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $566.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares in the company, valued at $460,502,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,529. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

