Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. JFrog has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $20,106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.