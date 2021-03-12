Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $290.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.50 million and the highest is $292.60 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $252.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

CHDN traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $252.20. The stock had a trading volume of 212,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,283. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

