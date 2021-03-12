Brokerages Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,612. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $562,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

