Brokerages Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,350 shares of company stock worth $11,859,122. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in AppFolio by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AppFolio by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 214,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

