Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

BR opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

