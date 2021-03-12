Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $459.74.

AVGO stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,024. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

