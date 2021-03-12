Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

BMTM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869. Bright Mountain Media has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators.

