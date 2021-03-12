Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 7,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yext by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

