Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 19,874 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

JELD opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

