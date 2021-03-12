Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 117,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

FTI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

