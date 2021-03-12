Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $828,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

