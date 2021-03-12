Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Olympic Steel worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.67 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.